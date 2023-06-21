Rs2.32tr AJK budget for next fiscal year presented in Legislative Assembly

The budget for Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal year 2023-24 has been presented in the Legislative Assembly.

The total outlay of the budget for the next financial year has been proposed at Rs2.32 trillion.

There is a 29% increase in this year’s total budget as compared to last year’s.

The development expenses have been proposed at Rs42 billion, while the tax revenue target has been set at Rs44 billion. Moreover, Rs190 billion worth of non-development expenditures have been suggested.

Income tax has been estimated at Rs31 billion, other taxes Rs13 billion, variable grant Rs90 billion, while federal revenue resources have been estimated at Rs29.85 billion.

For the next year, the target for literacy rate in Azad Kashmir has been set at 85%. The estimated income generated from water use is Rs1.70 billion.

In the development budget, Rs30 billion will be provided by the federal government, while Rs12 billion will be generated from the region’s own resources.

The next year’s budget is Rs69 billion more than the total allocation of last year. Next year’s development budget is proposed to be 47% higher than the outgoing year’s expenses.

The largest portion of the proposed development budget – Rs14.5 billion – is planned to be spent on newspapers and magazines.