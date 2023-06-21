AJK budget for next fiscal year to be presented in Legislative Assembly today

The budget for Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented in the Legislative Assembly today.

The total outlay of the budget for the next financial year is estimated at more than Rs232 billion.

The development budget for the next year has been proposed to be Rs42 billion, while Rs190 billion worth of non-development expenditures have been suggested.

In the development budget, Rs30 billion will be provided by the federal government, while Rs12 billion will be generated from the region’s own resources.

The next year’s budget is Rs69 billion more than the total allocation of last year. Next year’s development budget is proposed to be 47% higher than the outgoing year’s expenses.

The largest portion of the proposed development budget – Rs14.5 billion – is planned to be spent on newspapers and magazines.