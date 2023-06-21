Watch Live
CTD foils terror bid in Jamshoro

Nabs Key commander of outlawed outfit
Imtiaz Ali Jun 21, 2023
In a significant breakthrough, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad successfully thwarted a major terrorist attack on Wednesday, arresting a notorious commander affiliated with a banned outfit.

Acting on precise information, the CTD authorities swiftly conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Jamshoro.

This resulted in the apprehension of the key commander who had been planning to target Law Enforcement Agencies’ personnel.

The highly coordinated operation led to the arrest of the notorious commander along with explosives, whose identity has not been disclosed for security reasons.

