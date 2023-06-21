Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8AM | SAMAA TV | 21th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 8AM | SAMAA TV | 21th June 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 8AM | SAMAA TV | 21th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended FIA arrests Parvez Elahi in alleged money laundering case Instagram finally allows users to download, share public Reels outside app Volvic on front line of France’s new water fears Related Stories Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Most Popular Govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 29th to July 1st Naimal Khawar trolled for getting cosmetic surgery Netflix viewers frustrated with ‘Extraction 2’ character ‘Sandro’