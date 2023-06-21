‘Banging sounds’ heard in Titanic sub hunt: NYT

The US media is reporting emails which say a Canadian search aircraft detected “banging” in 30-minute intervals coming from the area where the sub disappeared.

According to the New York Time, It is unclear when and how long the banging lasted.

The internal memos - reported by both Rolling Stone and CNN - say:

“The P8 [seacraft] deployed sonobuoys, which reported a contact in a position close to the distress position.

“The P8 heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard.”

The Boston Coast Guard, which is leading the search and rescue effort, has declined requests for comments on the reported “banging” sounds.

An underwater sonar search on Tuesday picked up “banging sounds” from the missing sub, CNN and Rolling Stone magazine are reporting.

The outlets are citing internal US government memos, with Rolling Stone reporting an email sent to the Department of Homeland Security leadership.

OceanGate asked UK deep ocean specialists to help

Magellan, a British firm that specialises in deep ocean investigations and recovery operations, has said it is supporting the rescue mission for the Titan.

The NYT said the company said in a statement on its website it had experience operating at even deeper depths.

Magellan said it was contacted by OceanGate early on Monday and “immediately offered our knowledge of the specific site and also our expertise operating at depth considerably in advance of what is required for this incident”.

“We have been working full-time with UK and US agencies to secure the necessary air support to move our specialist equipment and support crew.

“We are ready to support, and we are fully mobilised to help,” the firm said.