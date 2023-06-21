Acting British High Commissioner, Abdul Aleem Khan discuss Pakistan-UK ties

Acting British High Commissioner and Political Counselor Zoe Weir on Tuesday met Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan and discussed Pakistan-UK relations.

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan acknowledged British contribution to Pakistan’s economic development during meeting with Acting British High Commissioner and Political Counselor Zoe Weir.

The IPP President also presented souvenir to the Acting British High Commissioner.

Malik Saleem Akhtar joins IPP

Earlier, former MPA Malik Saleem Akhtar from Multan met Abdul Aleem Khan, where they discussed party matters and future plans. He later announced to join the IPP.

Malik Salim Akhtar expressed complete trust in the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.

Khan said that the doors of the party are open for all patriotic stakeholders, and in the coming days more important personalities will join the party.

Apart from this, leaders of the Christian community from Kasur, Shehbaz Mughal, Sunny Jutt and Adnan Jani met Abdul Aleem Khan, and expressed full confidence in the party leadership. They also announced to join the party.