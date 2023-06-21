Netizens slam Sajid Nadiadwala for creating ‘Pasoori’ remake for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, lead actor Kartik Aaryan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have planned a surprise for their fans.

The duo has decided to recreate the chart-topping song “Pasoori” for the film, as revealed by sources close to the project.

The shooting for the recreated song is scheduled to take place in Mumbai over a span of two days. The team is leaving no stone unturned to capture the magic of the original track and aims to deliver a memorable experience for the audience. With its immense popularity in the digital realm, the team hopes to recreate the same allure with the revamped version.

The music of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” is touted to be one of its major highlights. After successfully releasing three consecutive songs, the team is gearing up to surprise fans with two more sensational numbers within the next nine days. The film is set to enjoy a wide release across the country on June 28, strategically coinciding with the Bakri Eid holiday, which is expected to further boost its box-office prospects.

The trailer for “Satyaprem Ki Katha” was unveiled in early June and has received a positive response from the audience. The intriguing glimpses provided in the trailer have heightened excitement and curiosity surrounding the film’s storyline, which has been shrouded in secrecy until now. Fans eagerly await the film’s release to uncover the captivating tale it has in store.

Netizens reacted strongly after sources revealed the information regarding their favourite song remake, some took it in an offensive way and slammed Bollywood for ‘ruining’ classic songs and masterpieces. Many started to troll Bollywood filmmakers for not having good music in their own industry and stealing Pakistani content.

Earlier, Sehar Gul Khan’s ‘Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga’ was recreated by Jubin Nautiyal and fans did not seem happy with his version of the OST from a Pakistani drama.

Over the past years, many original Pakistani music compositions and tracks have been copied by Bollywood including, Darshan Raval’ s ‘Hawa Banke’ from Hadiqa Kiani’s ‘Boohey Baarian,’ ‘Munni Badnam Hui’ from Dabangg copied from ‘Ladka Badnam Hua Haseena Tere Liye’ Mr. Charlie, ‘Hawa Hawa’ from Mubarakan copied from Hasan Jahangir’s ‘Hava Hava,’ Kinna Sona’ from Marjaavaan copied from ‘Kinna Sona Tenu Rab Ne Banaya’ by NFAK, Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Zalima Coca Cola’ (2021) copy of Noor Jahan’s song ‘Zaalima Coca Cola Pila De,’ Dekhte Dekhte’ from Shahid Kapoor’s movie (2018) copied from NFAK’s ‘Sochta Houn,’ ‘The Punjaabban Song’ for ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo copied from Abrar-ul-Haq’s original ‘Naach Punjaaban,’ ‘Aao Raja’ from Gabbar is Back was copied from ‘Kundi Na Kharka Soneya’ by Naseebo Lal, ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ by Rashmeet Kaur copied from ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ sung by Musarrat Nazir, and the list never ends. Netizens seemed furious at the announcement.