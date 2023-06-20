Watch Live
Ostapenko sets up Venus Williams clash in Birmingham

2017 French Open champion defeated Linda Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1
AFP Jun 20, 2023
PHOTO: AFP/File

Jelena Ostapenko set up a second-round meeting with Venus Williams at the Birmingham Open after overcoming grass-court rookie Linda Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 on Tuesday.

The number two seed stormed through the opening set, dropping just two points on serve.

But Noskova, who was playing her first professional match on grass, fought back to take the match to a deciding set.

Ostapenko, though, was far too strong in the third set as the former Wimbledon semi-finalist made sure she will take on Williams, who won her just her second singles match for nearly two years on Monday.

“I’m finally back on one of my favourite surfaces!” said Ostapenko.

British number one Katie Boulter failed to follow up her first WTA Tour title at Nottingham on Sunday as she was beaten 7-5 7-5 by China’s Zhu Lin.

