Australia beat England by two wickets to win 1st Test

Australian skipper Pat Cummins stole the win from hosts England by just two wickets in the first Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The match was evenly poised on the last day as Australia needed 174 runs to win whereas England were seven wickets away.

The first session was washed out by rain and things became more exciting, as only two more sessions were left and all three results were possible.

The centurion of first innings Usman Khawaja scored another half-century and gave Australia hope, when wickets were falling from the other end.

England’s captain Ben Stokes bowled him on 65 and Australia lost their seventh wicket for 209 runs, as they still needed 72 runs to win.

Alex Carey was caught and bowled by Joe Root after scoring 20 runs and it looked like the game was over for Australia.

With 54 runs needed and only two wickets left, Pat Cummins led from the front and started hitting boundaries.

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon added 55 runs for the ninth wicket and even though English players and crowd tried to put pressure on them, they showed nerves of steel.

Cummins remained not out on 44 and Nathan Lyon remained unbeaten on 16, as they won by 2 wickets and took revenge of 2005 Edgbaston Test, when England had beaten Australia by 2 runs.