PM stresses zero tolerance for police negligence, vows enhanced facilities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasises zero tolerance for negligence in fulfilling police duties, vows to enhance facilities for Islamabad Police, and underlines the officers’ commitment to carrying out their duties wholeheartedly for the sake of Allah.

He delivered these remarks during the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital, Shuhada Model College, and the headquarters of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) and Dolphin Force at Police Lines.

He said the entire nation felt pride over the police force as they were the protectors of the nation and expressed the confidence that the police force would not tolerate any lapse in maintaining law and order.

The prime minister assured to strengthen the skills and capacity of the police force and all the recommendations in that regard would be fulfilled despite economic constraints.

On the occasion, the prime minister also unveiled plaques for Dolphin and SPU Headquarters and an educational institute for the families of the police force projects. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Federal Education and Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, parliamentarians, ambassadors and a large number of police officers and jawans were present.

Appreciating the efforts of interior minister, the prime minister said the plan for the establishment of Dolphin force in Islamabad should be immediately prepared on the pattern he had introduced in the Punjab province with the assistance of Turkiye.

Instructors from Turkiye should be brought to impart training and a comprehensive programme in that regard should be introduced, he added.

The prime minister further said that a hospital for the police force and their families in Islamabad should have been constructed in the past. Now, the police force and their families would be provided with the latest health and educational facilities.

Commending the interior minister for his efforts for payment of the Shahuda Package arrears, he also assured that he would take up the issue of police law and order allowance with the finance minister.

The prime minister said about 2000 jawans had been inducted on merit which should be the standard emulated across the society.

He said with such like merit-based inductions, the nation would move on path of progress whereas corruption and favourtism wreaked havoc during the previous government’s tenure. Meritocracy should be maintained at all levels, he stressed.