Zendaya, Josh O’Connor star in ‘Challengers’, unveiling a romantic sports comedy

“Challengers,” the latest film from director Guadagnino, has unveiled its highly anticipated first trailer, giving audiences a glimpse of Zendaya and Josh O’Connor in a captivating romantic sports comedy.

Zendaya takes on the role of Tashi, a professional tennis player, while O’Connor and Mike Faist (“West Side Story”) join the cast. The story revolves around Tashi and her husband, Art (played by Faist), as they reconnect with a former rival named Patrick (portrayed by O’Connor), who also happens to be Tashi’s ex-lover and best friend. Tashi persuades Art to participate in the Challengers tennis tournament, unaware that Art will face off against Patrick, setting the stage for drama and intense competition.

According to the official synopsis, “Challengers” delves into the lives of three individuals who knew each other in their teenage years. As they compete in a high-stakes tennis tournament with the goal of becoming the renowned grand slam champion, old rivalries are rekindled both on and off the court.

Variety reports that Zendaya underwent a rigorous three-month training program under the guidance of professional tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert. Gilbert also contributed as a consultant for the film. Guadagnino collaborated with screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes (“Ticklish”) and enlisted the talents of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, known for their work on “Bones and All,” to compose the film’s score.

The film is produced by Amy Pascal, who also served as a producer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” along with Guadagnino and executive producer Bernard Bellew.

“Challengers,” a production by MGM, is scheduled to make its debut in theaters this September, creating anticipation among fans and cinema enthusiasts alike. Audiences can look forward to witnessing the intertwining of romance, sports, and comedy as Zendaya and O’Connor showcase their talent on the silver screen.