‘Lust Stories 2’ trailer starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and Kajol, set to release tomorrow

The highly anticipated trailer for Lust Stories 2, featuring a star-studded cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Neena Gupta, and others, is set to be released tomorrow.

Ever since the announcement of Lust Stories 2, the second installment of Netflix’s critically acclaimed anthology film, the buzz surrounding it has been palpable. Just a few weeks ago, the teaser for Lust Stories 2 was unveiled, generating immense excitement among fans.

The ensemble cast of Lust Stories 2 comprises Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur. As fans eagerly await the trailer’s release, the makers have treated them to four captivating posters from the anthology film.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh have joined forces to helm Lust Stories 2. On Tuesday, Netflix shared four posters of the anthology film, each providing a glimpse into the stories within. The first poster showcases Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who take the lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment. Tamannaah, donning a maroon saree, wears a playful expression, while Vijay Varma gazes into the distance.

The second poster features Kajol and Kumud Mishra, with Kajol wearing a look of terror on her face as Kumud Mishra stands cautiously behind her. The third poster captures Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi radiating happiness, with Neena Gupta appearing in the background. The final poster presents Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, their reflections visible in a mirror. The caption accompanying the posters teases, “Not to be a tease, but #LustStories2 trailer releases tomorrow and we can’t wait!”

Fans were delighted by the captivating posters, with one Instagram user expressing, “The second slide characters just gave me chills,” and another commenting, “Tilottama and Amruta (Fire emoji).”

Mark your calendars for June 21 when the trailer of Lust Stories 2 will finally be unveiled. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2023, promising to deliver another compelling anthology experience for audiences worldwide.