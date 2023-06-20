Ushna Shah, Adeel Hussain set to reunite in ‘Ghair’

Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain, the dynamic duo who captivated audiences in the popular drama Aakhir Kab Tak, are set to reunite once again, bringing exciting news for their fans.

This time, they will be collaborating on a new drama titled Ghair, which promises to be a refreshing departure from conventional projects. Their previous performances were widely praised, and their decision to choose such a distinctive venture was applauded.

Penned by the talented writer Zanjabeel Asim Shah, Ghair will be helmed by the renowned director Yasir Nawaz, who boasts an impressive portfolio of successful dramas and films. The highly anticipated drama is scheduled to air on ARY Digital, and filming has already commenced.

Produced by Six Sigma Plus, the shooting for Ghair is already underway. Ushna Shah, in her enthusiasm, shared a picture of the script from the sets. She expressed her method of script selection, revealing that she bases her decision solely on the narrative and reads scripts just a day before shooting.

This project holds a special significance for Ushna as it marks her first endeavor after her marriage. On the other hand, Adeel’s previous drama Pyari Mona did not achieve the desired success.

The audience eagerly anticipates the on-screen chemistry between Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain, given their remarkable collaboration in Aakhir Kab Tak. Their performances in that drama left an indelible mark on viewers, who were captivated by their talent and chemistry. With Ghair, they aim to deliver yet another exceptional project that will engage and enthrall the audience.

As the shoot progresses, fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses from the sets of Ghair. With the combined talents of Ushna Shah, Adeel Hussain, Zanjabeel Asim Shah, and Yasir Nawaz, this drama is poised to be a must-watch, promising to push the boundaries of storytelling and deliver a memorable viewing experience for audiences across the country.