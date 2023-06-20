IT minister recounts ministry’s five year performance

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, highlighted the significant achievements of the Ministry of IT over the past five years during a ceremony held at the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

He emphasised the successful implementation of various ICT projects that have benefited over 50 million individuals across the country.

Speaking at the event, the minister discussed the migration of NTC’s exchanges from Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) and copper wires to Internet Protocol (IP) and optical fibre cables.

He mentioned the contract signing ceremony for this transition, attended by NTC’s Director of Procurement Kashif Nawaaz, Redtone’s Syed Ahsan Abbas, and NTC’s Managing Director Muraaj Gul.

Syed Amin-ul-Haque revealed that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is embarking on another revolutionary project under the NTC.

This project aims to convert NTC’s exchanges to IP and optical fibre cables in 26 major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Shikarpur, as well as other cities in Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister highlighted that this migration will enhance the performance, security, and speed of NTC networks, leading to a significant reduction in complaints and technical issues while minimising operational expenses.

Government institutions and departments will benefit from improved information and communication technology services, including data services and bandwidth.

Syed Amin-ul-Haque mentioned that the project is estimated to cost more than Rs2 billion and is expected to be completed within a year.

He reassured that NTC will bear the entire cost of the project, alleviating any financial burden on the national exchequer.

The minister commended NTC’s previous project, where 147 exchanges across the country were successfully converted to IP and optical fibre cables, with a cost of Rs1.65 billion from May 2018 to June 2020.

He expressed satisfaction with NTC’s outstanding performance over the past five years, which has resulted in continuous benefits for the organisation.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted other noteworthy projects, such as the establishment of Disaster Recovery Centres in Lahore and Islamabad, costing Rs600 million from June 2019 to September 2021.

He also mentioned the expansion of data centres in Islamabad and Lahore, amounting to Rs647 million from March 2021 to June 2023, to meet the growing demands in the sector.

The minister praised NTC’s achievements, noting a remarkable record growth in profits from Rs68 million in 2018 to Rs811 million in 2023.

He also mentioned a 28% increase in IT revenues in May this year compared to the same period last year.