Bebe Rexha hit by phone thrown by fan during New York concert

Pop sensation Bebe Rexha had a harrowing experience during her concert in New York on Sunday when a fan threw a phone at her, striking her in the head.

The impact was so intense that the star collapsed to her knees, visibly in pain. Reacting swiftly, security personnel escorted Rexha from the venue while she clutched her face in agony.

A video capturing the incident showed security apprehending a man from the crowd. Fans of Rexha expressed their anger toward the man, labelling the act as assault. Later, the New York Police confirmed that a 27-year-old concertgoer had been charged with assault in connection with the incident.

The following day, Rexha took to Instagram and shared photos revealing her injuries, which included a bruise around her left eye and a cut on her eyebrow. Despite the ordeal, she displayed resilience in her caption, stating, “I’m good,” and flashed a thumbs-up sign to the camera.

According to the gossip website Pop Base, Rexha’s mother mentioned that the singer had received medical treatment and required three stitches for her wounds. During the concert, Rexha also interacted with fans, inviting a tearful fan from El Salvador onstage to sing “I’m Gonna Show You Crazy” with her and performing an impromptu rendition of “Seasons” upon a request from the audience. Little did she know that someone from the crowd would harm her.

Attendees at the show expressed their disbelief at the unfortunate incident. One Twitter user described the shocking moment, saying, “I’m still shocked two hours later. I saw something fly and hit her. I thought it was a CD or a paper until I saw her drop.” Another fan expressed disappointment, stating, “People really dressed up and were in a good mood that they were going to a concert, but this old man ruined everything.” A third comment read, “Super unsettling ending to an otherwise great show. I hope she’s okay.”

Despite the incident, Rexha’s tour will continue, and she is scheduled to perform at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on June 20, followed by a performance at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on July 28.

Unfortunately, this incident is part of a concerning trend where fans throw phones onto stages, hoping for a selfie or for the artist to interact with the device. Although artists like Harry Styles have occasionally engaged with fans’ phones, such practices carry risks. Styles himself was hit in the eye by a handful of Skittles during a performance in Los Angeles, and N-Dubz star Tulisa had her sunglasses knocked off by a fan’s phone during a reunion gig in Glasgow. The late David Bowie also fell victim to a similar incident during a Norwegian music festival in 2004 when a lollipop, thrown as an affectionate gesture, struck him in the eye, causing discomfort.

Despite these incidents, artists and fans alike realise the potential consequences and are becoming more cautious when throwing objects onto stages during performances.