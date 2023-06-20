Two army personnel martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army lost their lives on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sepoy Gul Rauf, 29, from District Lakki Marwat, and Sepoy Abid Ullah, 23, from District Karak, were among the martyrs, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The military’s media wing said that the armed forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.