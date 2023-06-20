Afghanistan defends women’s rights policies, citing compliance with Sharia Law

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has responded to the report by the United Nations Human Rights Council concerning the situation of women in Afghanistan, alleging that Western countries are engaging in extensive propaganda against the current Afghan government.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, stated that the directives regarding women are in accordance with Sharia law and suggested that the opposition to their decrees is rooted in a problem with Islam.

Mujahid criticised the entire report as anti-Afghanistan propaganda, emphasizing that all laws enforced in Afghanistan are based on Islamic and Sharia principles. He singled out Richard Bennett, the UN Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur for Afghan human rights, and similar organizations that propagate in the West, claiming that their objections stem from an issue with Islamic law.

Richard Bennett, in his critique of the policies of the current Afghan government towards women, expressed concerns about grave and systematic discrimination, suggesting that the Taliban’s ideology and rule may lead to gender apartheid. He stressed the importance of recognizing the diversity of Afghanistan’s people, including women, men, and various ethnic and religious groups, as a crucial element for achieving lasting peace.

Political experts, however, argue that emphasizing human rights through reports alone is insufficient in Afghanistan. They call for practical and expert actions to bring about real change in the situation. Some analysts, such as Wais Nasiri, believe that Bennett’s approach should focus on tangible solutions.

Ahmad Khan Andar, another political analyst, urges the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to reconsider its orders concerning the education and employment of Afghan women, ensuring that they are granted the rights provided by Islam.

Richard Bennett presented his report at the 53rd meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, attended by representatives from various countries and international organizations. In his earlier report, Bennett highlighted that the Islamic Emirate issued over 50 edicts related to women and girls between September 2021 and May 2023, resulting in the deprivation of their rights to education, work, and participation in social and political life.