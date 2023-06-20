‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha:’ Fans hope for a happy ending amid recent episode

Viewers praise Saad’s character development and compare male leads, sparking renewed optimism for the popular drama

The popular drama serial “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” garnered substantial viewership and quickly became a sensation on YouTube’s trending charts. It even clinched the top spot in India for several weeks.

However, the once-popular show experienced a decline in viewership after the uneventful marriage track between Maheer and Saad. Disappointing their fans, the two characters, who were poles apart, failed to develop any romantic connection, leaving viewers frustrated. In particular, fans expressed their dissatisfaction with Maheer, who continued to involve Areeb in her life despite being married to Saad.

In the previous episode, fans were delighted to witness Maheer’s changed attitude towards Saad. They eagerly hoped that Maheer would finally accept Saad as her husband. The chemistry between Saad and Maheer was adored by fans, with Episode 25 receiving a lot of love.

Episode 26 of “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” aired today, and fans appreciated Saad’s progressive approach. They admired Saad for defending his wife in front of his mother and were especially captivated by his dialogue: “I am not among those men who are always worried about their prestige when it comes to women - Main Un Mardon Se Nahi Jinke Zara Zara Se Baat Per Ghairat Jag Jati Hai Marne Maarna Per Ajate Hen” (I am not among those men whose ego is fragile when it comes to women; they lose their sense of honour over minor matters).

Some fans went as far as expressing their desire for a Saad-like character in India, with one Indian fan pleading, “Please send one Saad to India.”

Many fans drew comparisons between the male leads of “Tere Bin” and “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,” with one fan hoping that Murtasim, the male lead in “Tere Bin,” would take inspiration from Saad. Saad’s character received widespread acclaim from the public, and viewers are currently enjoying the show’s track, as it provides hope for a happy ending. In a genre where happy endings seem elusive, fans have not given up hope just yet.