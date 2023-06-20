Jad Hadid steals hearts in Bigg Boss OTT 2, sparks romance rumours with contestants

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT kicked off on June 17, with Salman Khan as the host, and the contestants wasted no time in forming bonds and groups within the house.

Among the participants, Jad Hadid, a popular model-actor, is emerging as a favourite among the female contestants, capturing their hearts.

Originally from Lebanon, Jad Hadid began his acting career at the age of 11, starring in commercials and photo shoots. He quickly gained recognition and appeared in various Lebanese magazines and posters, establishing himself as one of the wealthiest and most well-known models in the Middle East. In 2011, he made his film debut with “Out Loud” and ventured into web series with “Debtelle” in 2020.

With a massive fan following, Jad Hadid regularly treats his admirers with captivating photos on Instagram, where he boasts 381K followers. Despite his previous marriage to fitness model Ramona Khalil in 2017, the couple divorced, and Jad now shares a close bond with their lovely daughter, often sharing glimpses of their quality time on social media.

Within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jad Hadid has become the centre of attention as the “hottest” man. His charismatic personality has caught the eye of fellow contestant Jiya Shankar, who openly admitted her attraction to him, sparking curiosity among fans about a potential love angle between the two.

Moreover, Jad has struck a strong bond with Manisha Rani, with whom he entered the show. Displaying their camaraderie, Jad even took on the role of a gym instructor for Manisha, indulging in lighthearted flirting. In a recent episode, Manisha kissed Jad on the cheeks and expressed her affection, saying, “I love you to the moon and back.”

As viewers eagerly anticipate the unfolding dynamics, speculations arise about a potential love triangle involving Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar. For now, Jad continues to captivate the female contestants with his appealing looks, charming his way into their hearts and keeping the audience intrigued.