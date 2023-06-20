Shahid Khaqan Abbasi parts ways with PML-N

Former prime minister and the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has announced his resignation and stated that he is no longer an official member of the party.

He said this while talking to media after meeting PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London. The meeting took place at Hassan Nawaz’s office, where they discussed the current political situation.

Following the meeting, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed his deep bond with Nawaz Sharif, referring to him as a friend and brother. He clarified that he had no personal grievances but rather had certain political reservations.

Abbasi went on to say that he never indicated the formation of a new political party. Moreover, he announced his resignation as an official of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and stated that he would participate in elections if they were deemed meaningful.

The former PM highlighted that despite different parties holding power over the past two years, the country’s situation has not witnessed significant improvement.

He underlined the need to establish a clear path for advancing the nation and called for collective engagement and dialogue among all stakeholders to steer the country towards progress.