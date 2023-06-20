Manoj Muntashir seeks police protection after receiving death threat over ‘Adipurush’ dialogues

Renowned Bollywood writer Manoj Muntashir has filed a complaint with the police, claiming to have received a death threat from an individual possibly angered by the dialogues he penned for the film “Adipurush.”

In response, Muntashir met with Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay from Zone 9 and requested police protection.

Confirming the incident, Upadhyay stated, “We have received an application from Muntashir and are taking necessary measures to ensure his security.” Later in the day, a team from the Amboli police station visited Muntashir’s office in Andheri and stationed guards outside the building.

The police will initiate efforts to trace the IP address associated with the threatening emails, aiming to identify the sender. Expressing utmost seriousness towards Muntashir’s request, the police will take all necessary precautions to ensure his safety.

The film “Adipurush,” based on the epic Ramayana, has faced criticism for its dialogues, drawing backlash from the right-wing group Kshatriya Karni Sena. During a recent press conference in Madhya Pradesh, the group openly declared their intention to harm movie director Om Raut and Muntashir, going as far as planning to dispatch an armed group to Mumbai for this purpose.

Quoting one of the controversial dialogues, a Kshatriya Karni Sena leader stated, “Sheher bhi tera, ghar bhi tera, sar bhi tera, aur joota rahega Kshatriya Karni Sena ka” (The city, the house, the head are all yours, but the shoes will always remain Kshatriya Karni Sena’s).

Responding to the widespread criticism regarding the “modernized” dialogues uttered by revered characters, the film’s producers announced on Sunday that they would make necessary changes to the dialogues in the near future.