COAS assures full support for govt’s economic recovery plan

Expressing his full support, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir emphasised the Pakistan Army’s commitment to the successful execution of the government’s economic recovery plan.

He emphasized that this plan is crucial for reinstating Pakistan’s rightful position in the global arena.

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Special Investment Facilitation Council conducted its inaugural meeting, attended by the army chief, chief ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and senior government officials.

The participants provided comprehensive briefings on the challenges hindering economic development and discussed strategies to overcome them

During the meeting, COAS Gen Asim Munir delivered a statement expressing unwavering support from the Pakistan Army for the government’s initiatives to implement the economic recovery plan.

He emphasised the crucial role of this plan in securing Pakistan’s socio-economic prosperity and reinstating its esteemed position on the global stage.