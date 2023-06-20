Nawazuddin Siddiqui defends ageless romance on-screen with Avneet Kaur

In a recent interview, acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui responded to criticism regarding his on-screen kiss with Avneet Kaur in “Tiku Weds Sheru,” highlighting that romance transcends age.

He also took the opportunity to express his views on the younger generation of actors, referring to them as “useless” in terms of portraying romance.

The controversy arose when a section of the internet expressed discomfort over the significant age gap between Nawazuddin and Avneet, with the latter being 28 years his junior. Nawazuddin, in his interview, defended the portrayal of romance by older actors, using Shah Rukh Khan as an example.

According to him, the young generation lacks the essence of romance that their predecessors possessed, stating, “We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in ‘ishq’ for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don’t know romance.”

The actor questioned who else, if not him and his peers, could convincingly portray romantic roles, asserting that true romance comes from personal experiences. He attributed the current reliance on digital platforms for love and breakups to the absence of genuine romantic connections.

Nawazuddin’s age, 49, compared to Avneet’s 21, sparked discussions on social media, with some expressing discomfort upon witnessing their on-screen kiss in the “Tiku Weds Sheru” trailer. Criticisms surfaced, highlighting the significant age disparity between the two actors. One user commented, “It’s so disappointing to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired opposite someone (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who is 49.” Another user expressed surprise at the criticism coming from the film’s producer, Kangana Ranaut.

Nawazuddin shared his enthusiasm for “Tiku Weds Sheru” during the trailer launch, describing it as a comedy-drama that blends real-life struggles with a unique love story. He praised his character, Sheru, for personifying the challenges faced by individuals aspiring to succeed in the entertainment industry.

Avneet, acknowledged the unconventional pairing, considered “Tiku Weds Sheru” as a milestone in her career. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with industry veterans like Kangana Ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Avneet described her on-screen relationship with Nawazuddin as beautiful, as the characters of Tiku and Sheru share a common dream, making the film an exploration of their love and aspirations.

The controversy surrounding the age gap in “Tiku Weds Sheru” has brought attention to the dynamics of on-screen romance and the differing perspectives on age in the entertainment industry.