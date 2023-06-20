Tate brothers indicted on human trafficking, rape charges in Romania

Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian citizens, has been indicted by Romanian prosecutors on charges of human trafficking, rape, and involvement in a criminal gang.

The charges stem from alleged abuses committed against seven women, with the accused individuals currently under house arrest while the criminal investigation unfolds. Andrew Tate, known for his controversial online presence and promoting male dominance, has also been charged with rape, while his brother Tristan faces charges of instigating violence.

The Tate brothers are scheduled to appear at a Bucharest Court hearing where their preventive measures or house arrest conditions will be discussed, and a trial date will be set. The case will undergo examination by a judge in the court’s preliminary chamber to ensure legal compliance within a 60-day period.

Prosecutors claim that the Tate brothers lured their victims by deceitfully promising relationships or marriages. However, the brothers have denied the allegations, and their legal team expressed their intent to fight the charges, presenting arguments and evidence in their defense. They emphasized the importance of establishing the truth and ensuring a fair legal approach, expressing confidence in the evidence they have gathered over time to exonerate the defendants.

Andrew Tate gained notoriety for his viral online rants promoting male dominance, female submission, and the pursuit of wealth. He openly advocated for violence against women, leading to his banishment from major social media platforms, which was later reversed when Elon Musk intervened. Concerns have been raised about his influence on his predominantly young male audience, with teachers worldwide reporting the proliferation of misogynistic views among teenage boys who follow Tate’s content.

Although his TikTok account, which accumulated approximately 11.6 billion views, has since been taken down, the legal proceedings in Romania shed light on the serious allegations faced by Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, which have sparked widespread alarm and scrutiny.