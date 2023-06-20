Two cops who baton-charged BISP female beneficiaries suspended

Two policemen involved in mistreatment towards women during the collection of the stipend under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Govt High School Babra Charsadda in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been suspended.

The police personnel have been suspended following public outrage and the circulation of a viral video capturing the incident.

The closure of private bank services resulted in disruption during the disbursement process.

To disperse the gathering, the police resorted to the use of sticks, causing physical harm to the women present.

The footage of this incident quickly spread on social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Arif swiftly took notice of the video and initiated action against the officers involved. As a result, two policemen have been suspended pending further investigation into the incident.

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his concern over incompetence of private banks.

He said that the poor and vulnerable should not bear the brunt of payment delays.

In response to the challenges faced by payment centres, Kundi said an inquiry has been initiated, and he also engaged with high-ups of the related bank.