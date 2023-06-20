Rawalpindi police apprehend gang involved in robbing delivery boys

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday successfully arrested three suspects, including the ringleader, who were part of a notorious gang known for robbing delivery boys.

The arrests were made following a series of incidents where the gang members would order food items and then rob the unsuspecting delivery men at gunpoint.

RA Bazaar police station utilised a combination of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, human intelligence, and technical investigation to track down the culprits involved in these criminal activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hamza, Hamad, and Osama.

During the arrest operation, the police successfully recovered a substantial amount of evidence, including cash, five mobile phones, a motorcycle, and the weapons used in the robberies.

Upon conducting preliminary investigations, the apprehended suspects disclosed their involvement in several incidents within the Rawalpindi Cantt area.