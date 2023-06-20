WhatsApp’s new feature silences unknown calls - You’ll be surprised!

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to automatically silence calls from unknown numbers. The decision to implement this feature was prompted by numerous customer complaints in India, where the chat app has a user base of over 500 million people, regarding the increasing number of spam calls they have been receiving in recent months.

During an announcement on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the call silencing feature in addition to a new privacy checkup option. According to him, “You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control.”

To activate this option, users can navigate to Settings > Privacy > Calls and select the “Silence unknown caller” setting. Although calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced, they will still appear in notifications and the app’s call list.

This allows users to check later if the call was from someone they know but don’t have their number saved in their contacts.

When a call is received from an unknown number, the phone will display the number and a message stating “silenced unknown number.”

Furthermore, WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy checkup feature, accessible in the Privacy section.

This checkup guides users through various steps to familiarize them with different privacy controls, such as “Choose who can contact you,” “Control your personal info,” “Add more privacy to your chats,” and “Add more protection to your account.”

Through this process, users can modify settings like enabling two-factor authentication, determining who can add them to groups, setting a default timer for disappearing messages, and controlling who can view their profile picture.

Last month, WhatsApp implemented back-end updates aimed at reducing spam calls for its Indian customers. The company stated that it has bolstered its machine learning-based detection capabilities and anticipates a 50% reduction in such calls.