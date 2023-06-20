Galaxy Watch 6 leak points to unexpected surprised

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series may come with a higher price tag, according to a recent leak. Speculations surrounding Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch have been gaining momentum as it approaches its anticipated unveiling at the upcoming Unpacked event next month. Now, pricing details for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have seemingly surfaced.

As per information from French website Dealabs (via GSMArena), the starting price for the Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be €319.99 for the 40mm Wi-Fi model, while the version with cellular connectivity could cost €369.99. Opting for the larger 44mm model would mean paying €349.99 for the Wi-Fi model and €399.99 for the cellular variant.

In the case of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the prices are set to begin at €419.99 for the 43mm Wi-Fi model, with the cellular version priced at €469.99. For the larger 47mm model, the starting prices are €449.99 for Wi-Fi and €499.99 for cellular connectivity.

Comparatively, last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 started at €299/£269 for the Wi-Fi version. Hence, it appears that we can expect a price increase across the entire range this time.

Interestingly, this pricing leak seems to diminish the likelihood of a Galaxy Watch 6 Pro model. Instead of continuing the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic series, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro last year, abandoning the rotating bezel in the process. Hence, the return of the Classic series is a welcome sight.

With these leaked pricing details, there seems to be little left to discover about the Galaxy Watch 6 prior to its launch. A few days ago, detailed renders of the watch’s design emerged, highlighting its chunky circular design that aligns with Samsung’s previous models.