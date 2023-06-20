Aitzaz Ahsan, Latif Khosa meet CJP Bandial

Prominent lawyers Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and former Punjab governor Latif Khosa on Tuesday met Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The meeting centered around various aspects of the current political landscape in the country, as well as significant legal matters of importance.

After the meeting, Latif Khosa said that there was a discussion about scheduling cases for early hearing in the meeting. He said hopefully our cases will be scheduled for hearing soon.

Following his court appearances in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a visit to Latif Khosa’s residence in Lahore. The meeting primarily focused on the recent firing incident that occurred at Khosa’s house.