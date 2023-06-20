Rashmika Mandanna allegedly cheated of INR 8m by longtime manager

Reports have surfaced indicating that popular actress Rashmika Mandanna has allegedly been defrauded of INR 80 million by her longtime manager.

It is said that upon discovering the betrayal, Rashmika swiftly took action by terminating her association with the manager, who had been by her side since the inception of her career.

While the actress herself has refrained from commenting on the matter, an unnamed source was quoted in a report saying, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of INR 80m by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager.”

The news of this unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving fans and colleagues alike taken aback. Rashmika, who has gained immense popularity with her stellar performances in various films, has earned a dedicated fanbase for her talent and charming personality. However, this incident sheds light on the darker side of the glamourous world, where trust can be easily exploited.

While details regarding the alleged fraud are still emerging, it is evident that Rashmika decided to handle the situation privately, without making a public spectacle of the matter. Her swift action in severing ties with the manager reflects her determination to protect her interests and ensure a safe and secure professional environment.

Industry insiders and fans have expressed their support for Rashmika during this challenging time, commending her for taking a stand against the breach of trust. The incident serves as a reminder to all actors and celebrities to exercise caution and vigilance when it comes to their professional relationships and financial matters.

As Rashmika continues to focus on her flourishing acting career, her fans remain hopeful that she will overcome this setback and emerge stronger than ever. The incident serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the importance of maintaining a careful watch over one’s professional affairs, even in the glamorous world of showbiz.