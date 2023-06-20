Pakistan vs India to be played on 9 August in Chennai

After Football and Cricket, another big match has been scheduled between Pakistan and India in Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai.

Asia Hockey Federation (AHF) announced the schedule of the event, which would begin on 3 August whereas the final would be played on 12 August.

There are only six teams, hosts India, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China in the event, hence they are not divided into the pools and every team will play five matches.

Pakistan will play their first match against Malaysia on 3 August whereas the next day green shirts will play South Korea.

After a rest of one day, Pakistan will play Japan on 6 August and on 7 August Pakistan will take on China.

Pakistan will play their last pool match against arch-rivals India on 9 August. The semifinals and fifth/sixth position match would be played on 11 August and the final would be held on 12 August.

Pakistan and India have won the event three times each whereas the last title was won by South Korea in 2021.