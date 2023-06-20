Punjab govt to tweak Sehat Card policy

The Punjab health department has made a decision to allocate health cards solely to impoverished individuals across the province.

Additionally, the department has submitted a proposal to discontinue coverage for childbirth services under the Sehat Card facility.

According to the proposed plan, normal and C-section deliveries will no longer be covered by the health card, and such cases will be redirected to government hospitals.

The health department has presented recommendations to the caretaker government, suggesting amendments to the Sehat Card policy.

Under the new proposal, full treatment for heart patients in private hospitals will no longer be covered by the health card.

Instead, heart patients will be required to pay 30% to 40% of the treatment costs.

The health card will now provide 100% free treatment exclusively for individuals with low incomes.

The health department has advised the provincial government to implement the amended health facility card policy starting from June 30.