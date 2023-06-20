You won’t believe what’s coming to future iPhones!

In accordance with a recent law passed by the European Union, future iPhones could potentially feature easily replaceable batteries. However, it may take some time before this becomes a reality.

The new regulation, which received overwhelming support in the European Parliament, mandates that smartphone manufacturers must equip their devices with replaceable batteries.

Specifically, the law requires electronic appliance makers, including smartphone manufacturers, to design portable batteries in a manner that allows consumers to easily remove and replace them.

Currently, most smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy phones, have batteries that are difficult to replace.

Although there have been improvements over the years, such as Apple’s launch of a self-service repair program in 2022 and design enhancements in the iPhone 14 that facilitate easier repairs,

It is still far from the simplicity of earlier models where users could easily swap out the battery by removing the phone’s back cover.

The EU’s new regulations aim to make battery replacement as effortless as possible. According to the original proposal filed in 2020, portable batteries incorporated in appliances should be readily removable and replaceable by end-users or independent operators throughout the appliance’s lifespan.

A replaceable battery should not affect the functioning or performance of the appliance when substituted with a similar battery.

Additionally, the new regulations set higher waste collection targets for portable batteries, with goals of 45 percent by 2023, 63 percent by 2027, and 73 percent by 2030. This ensures a more sustainable approach to battery disposal.

Although it will take some time for the market to reflect the impact of this law, as it comes into force three and a half years after its passage.

The days of phones with batteries permanently glued in and requiring specialized tools for removal are likely numbered.

Furthermore, another EU regulation is expected to affect iPhones in the near future. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 is likely to adopt a USB-C charging port instead of its proprietary Lightning port, in compliance with new EU regulations that will be implemented in 2024.