Telugu stars Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl

Telugu film industry superstar Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, joyfully welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20, 2023.

The birth of the newest member of the mega family has sparked widespread celebration among their family, well-wishers, and adoring fans.

News of the arrival spread like wildfire, prompting fans to gather outside the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where the proud parents and their precious bundle of joy were receiving care. The overwhelming outpouring of love and support from the devoted fans did not come as a surprise, considering the esteemed lineage she carries as the daughter of Ram Charan and the granddaughter of the legendary Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Amid tight security measures, fans congregated outside the hospital, their excitement palpable as they celebrated the birth of the mega princess. The air was filled with joyous energy, accentuated by the presence of vibrant red balloons and a ceremonial cake cutting ceremony.

Celebrities from the Telugu film industry also made their way to the hospital to offer their congratulations to the new parents and to catch a glimpse of the adorable newborn. Among them was Allu Arjun, accompanied by his father, Allu Aravind, and his wife, Sneha Reddy. As their arrival was captured on camera, images and videos quickly spread across social media platforms, further amplifying the collective excitement surrounding the birth.

Earlier in the day, Upasana successfully gave birth to their baby girl at the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. In a prior announcement, the couple expressed their intention to move back to Chiranjeevi’s residence, ensuring that their daughter would grow up in the loving presence of her grandparents. With Ram Charan and Upasana’s unwavering commitment, there is no doubt that they will be exceptional parents to their precious newborn.

In the digital realm, countless congratulatory messages flooded social media platforms, both from devoted fans and fellow celebrities. One such message came from Ram Charan’s co-star in the highly anticipated film “RRR,” Jr NTR. The heartfelt well-wishes reverberated throughout the virtual world, adding to the already immense joy surrounding the birth of the baby girl.

As the celebrations continue and the love pours in, the arrival of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter marks a significant moment in their lives, creating memories that will be cherished by their family, friends, and the entire Telugu film industry for years to come.