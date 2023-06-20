Financial disguises, shell companies: Parvez Elahi’s complex web of corruption

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, former speaker of Punjab Assembly who also served as the Punjab chief minister, Parvez Elahi, and his son Moonis Elahi have found themselves embroiled in a series of corruption scandals spanning over three decades.

The most recent arrest of Elahi revolves around the illegal recruitment of officials in the Punjab Assembly. However, this arrest is just the tip of the iceberg, as a vast network of corruption, money laundering, and asset misappropriation is now being uncovered.

A History of Corruption

Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi have been directly involved in a number of corruption scandals over the past 35 years.

Some notable cases include the Coop Scheme Scandal of 1990, the Parha Likha Punjab Scheme Scandal (2002-7), the Bank of Punjab Scandal (2002-7), the NICL Fraud Case (2002-7), the Asset beyond means Case in NAB, the RYK Sugar Mill Case, and more recently, corruption in Gujrat Development Schemes involving kickbacks of 5-7% in Rs100 billion projects for two districts.

Moreover, the LDA Master Plan 2050 resulted in the illicit accumulation of billions in bribes in exchange for converting 24,000 acres of agricultural land to residential and commercial use.

These scandals reveal a long-standing pattern of corrupt practices.

A Lucrative Reign

During his brief tenure as CM Punjab from July 27, 2022 to January 12, 2023, PTI president and his family, using frontmen, allegedly amassed a staggering amount of approximately Rs30 billion.

This amounts to a shocking average corruption rate of Rs170 million per day.

Investments in Spain

It has been revealed that Elahi invested a portion of his ill-gotten wealth in Spain, acquiring orchids, hotels, parking lots, buildings, and villas.

To conceal the origins of the money, complex webs of investments and re-investments were formed, creating layers of financial transactions.

Illegal Recruitment Scam

The most recent case leading to the former CM’s arrest involves the illegal recruitment of officials in the Punjab Assembly.

Under his leadership, 500 new posts were created in the Assembly Secretariat, allegedly without proper justification and in violation of established procedures.

The recruitment process was marred by favouritism and irregularities, with original marks being erased and fake numbers awarded to selected candidates.

Engineered Eligibility Criteria

He has been exerting direct or indirect control over the Punjab Assembly’s affairs since the 1990s. He populated the assembly with his loyal employees, blatantly disregarding rules and regulations.

On June 3, 2023, Anti Corruption Punjab registered an FIR against former speaker Elahi and others for their involvement in the unlawful recruitment process of officials in the Punjab Assembly.

They created 500 new positions in the Assembly Secretariat under the pretext of constructing a new building.

These positions were established without proper justifications, completely disregarding and violating established procedures.

The jobs were directly filled on a permanent basis.

Among the 500 selected candidates, many were awarded fraudulent scores by tampering with their original marks.

A significant number of selectees come from the Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, and Wazirabad Triangle.

Meanwhile, several deserving candidates were unjustly rejected.

Notably in the past too, between 2006 and 2008, an additional 400 positions were created under the guise of constructing a new building, and the selection for those posts was based on walk-in interviews.

This time, the eligibility criteria were manipulated to favour family and political candidates.

They created the position of Assistant Director Sound and tailored its service rules to match the qualifications of Arsalan Inayat, son of Inyat Ullah Lak (Secretary Assembly and co-accused, as well as the Head of the Recruitment Committee), Fouzia Waqar, niece of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Abid Bhatti, nephew of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Iftikhar Ranjha, and Shahbaz.

Furthermore, the upper age limits were extended.

Inyat Ullah Lak, who rose from a junior Librarian to DG Research and Parliamentary Affairs in BS-22, is the mastermind behind this entire recruitment scam.

He also illegally secured jobs for his son, Arsalan Inyat, nephew Hafiz Sarfraz, Daftri, and brother-in-law, Hamid.

The progression of Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s career highlights the alarming manipulation and disregard for the law. His appointment as a Junior Clerk with minimal qualifications to the position of Secretary Assembly BS-22 within a span of just 20 years is a testament to this.

Rai Mumtaz Babar, the Assembly’s Secretary of Coordination, has unlawfully received extensions since his retirement in September 2020, up until the present date.

Money Trail

To disguise their ill-gotten gains, Elahi and his network utilised various methods.

They transferred funds through Hawala/Hundi based on verbal orders, avoiding written evidence.

Shell companies such as ME CAPITAL and AXE Limited were established to park criminal proceeds.

Moreover, benamidars and fake account holders, including individuals like Qaiser Bhatti and Nawaz Bhatti, were employed to park the money.