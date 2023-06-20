Prime Minister nominates Zaka Ashraf in PCB governing board

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) former chairman Zaka Ashraf has been nominated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Governing Board once again, as he will get the post of Chairman again most probably.

Mustafa Ramday was also nominated in the Board of Governors, which means there will be 10 members of BOG again.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari de-notified PCB management committee head Najam Sethi and stopped him from making any decisions.

According to the notification, the tenure of PCB MC was finished. Najam Sethi had tweeted last night that he did not want want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif.

He also wrote, “Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB.”

Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari had said few days back that Zaka Ashraf would be the next PCB Chairman most likely.

It is expected that the elections for PCB Chairman would be held soon and the former chairman would be elected again.