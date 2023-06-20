Pakistani products gain duty-free access to UK market

In a significant development in trade relations, the United Kingdom has implemented a new trading scheme, granting duty-free access to Pakistani products as well as 64 other countries. Under this scheme, an impressive 94% of Pakistan’s products will enter the British market without tariffs, resulting in substantial cost savings of £120 million.

Replacing the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), the new trading scheme marks a milestone for Pakistan’s exports to the UK. Moreover, an additional 156 products are expected to have their tariffs removed, further enhancing trade opportunities. The British High Commission has reported that the current trade volume between Pakistan and the United Kingdom stands at £4.4 billion, and this figure is projected to increase in the future.

The new scheme is designed to offer fair and free trade opportunities to 65 countries, including Pakistan. By implementing necessary reforms, trade quality is set to improve, enabling these nations to become active participants in the global trading system, facilitated through the British Trade Center.

British High Commission officials have emphasized that this new trading scheme represents a major milestone in trade relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Notably, it will also benefit 37 African countries and 26 Asian countries. These countries, collectively, have a total export volume of £21 billion to the UK.

This initiative not only offers a significant boost to Pakistan’s economy but also places emphasis on the importance of ensuring the implementation of human and labor rights. In order to fully capitalize on the benefits of the scheme, it is crucial for Pakistan to maintain and uphold these fundamental rights.