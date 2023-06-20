Tragic incident claims lives of three sewermen in Liaquatpur

Three sewer workers tragically lost their lives after falling into a sewer while performing cleaning duties in the Feroza area of Liaquatpur. The deceased individuals have been identified as Irfan, Zafar, and Azhar, according to rescue officials.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene promptly after receiving the distress call. However, despite their efforts, the three sewermen succumbed to the toxic gas present within the sewer. The poisonous fumes proved fatal, leading to this devastating incident.

Earlier this year, in March, another tragic incident occurred in Khadukhel Tehsil of Bunir, resulting in the loss of four lives. In that incident, the victims had fallen into an open drain while attempting to save one another.

Providing more details about the incident, it was reported that a 16-year-old boy had initially fainted and fallen into the gutter during the cleaning process. In a selfless act of bravery, his brother, Hamid, jumped into the gutter to rescue him. Tragically, both of them drowned. Sensing the urgency, two additional individuals, Jangreez Khan and Reesan Bachu, also attempted to save the brothers but met the same unfortunate fate.