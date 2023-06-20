IPP announces regional committees
The Istehkam-ePakistan Party (IPP), a recently established political party, has unveiled its regional committees as part of its comprehensive organizational strategy leading up to the upcoming general elections.
Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiani made the official announcement, revealing the formation of regional committees responsible for overseeing party affairs within their respective divisions and districts until district management is finalized.
These regional committees are tasked with recommending suitable candidates for the district body within their divisions, a process that is expected to be completed within the next 10 days.
The decision to establish these committees was made in close consultation with Patron Chief Jahangir Tareen and Party President Abdul Aleem Khan, ensuring their endorsement and involvement in the party’s organizational structure.
Lahore
In the Lahore division, the Organizing Committee of the IPP comprises six members.
- Murad Ras
- Khalid Mehmood
- Shoaib Siddiqui
- Jalil Sharaqpori
- Aslam Khiral
- Chaudhry Amin
Gujranawala
- Rana Nazir
- Chaudhry Ikhlaq
- Saeedul Hasan
- Mamoon Tarar
Faisalabad
- Ajmal Cheema
- Chaudhry Zaheer
- Ali Akhtar
- Kashif Ashfaq
- Sheikh Yaqoob
Sahiwal
- Nouman Langriyal
- Naurez Shakoor
- Mohammed Shah
- Dewan Akhlaq
- Dewan Azmat
- Mehrar Shad Kathiya
DG Khan
- Abdul Dasti
- Niaz Gashgori
- Rafaqat Gilani
- Qaiser Magsi
Bahawalpur
- Syed Mubin Alam
- Tehseen Gardezi
Rawalpindi
- Raja Yawar
- Fayyazul Hasan Chohan
- Sheikh Tariq