Dar seeks help from Britain on reviving loan program with IMF

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with the British high commissioner, wherein he allegedly sought the envoy’s help for the staff-level agreement with the IMF.

Ishaq Dar reportedly informed the high commissioner about the current economic situation of Pakistan.

Also Read: Pak-IMF deadlock remains with just 10 days left till $6.5 loan program ends

The ambassador assured the finance minister of assistance regarding the agreement with the IMF.

The envoy also told the minister that the British officials will get in touch with the IMF regarding revival of the loan program with Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in strengthening the relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Also Read: All IMF terms met, yet ninth review faces ‘inordinate delay’: Shehbaz

It was reported earlier that since the negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF came to a halt with no progress, the finance minister also met with ambassadors of various countries and informed them about the talks with the Fund.

On the recommendation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, ambassadors of various countries will reportedly hold talks with the IMF.