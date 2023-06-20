KP’s caretaker govt presents 4-month budget of Rs462bn

The budget for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next four months has been presented with a total outlay of Rs462 billion.

The budget was announced by the caretaker KP chief minister’s adviser on finance in a press briefing on Tuesday evening.

The adviser said the budget had been presented for four months, from July 1 to Oct 31. The budget comprises non-development expenditures of Rs350 billion and development spending of Rs112 billion.

KP Budget In billions Total outlay 462 Development budget 112 Non-Development budget 350 Education 107.95 Tribal districts 59.543 Law Dept 5.28 Pensions 43 Health 74 Forests 3.77 Energy 6.94 Police 38.14 Agriculture 11.65 Sports 2.83 Tourism 3.13 Finance Dept 14.63 P&D Dept 20.77 C&W Dept 20.72 Revenue Dept 14.63 Local bodies 20 Increase in salaries (grade 17-22) 30 percent Increase in salaries (grade 1-16) 35 percent Increase in pension 17.5 percent

“Our expenditure remained limited to 57% of the budget,” Himayatullah Khan said, while the revenue was 63%.

The caretaker provincial government did not take any loan, even from the State Bank, despite the most difficult economic conditions, the adviser said, adding that the administration brought the overdraft to zero.

Last year’s deficit of Rs4 billion will remain, Khan said, adding the Constitution allows spending of four months.

The minimum wage of labourers has been increased from Rs26,000 to Rs32,000. The ration allowance for police has been raised to Rs1,000.

The finance adviser said the KP Police was going through tough times, adding the province produces 6% of the resources, and looks to the Center for the rest.

The travel allowance for provincial employees has been increased by 50%, the adviser said, adding KP was not receiving the funds meant for the merged districts.

No new vacancies will be created for the next financial year, he declared.