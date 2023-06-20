Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Asad Umar, Qureshi, Asad Qaiser slip out of courtroom

Courtroom drama turns action thriller
Samaa Web Desk Jun 20, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo/File</p>

Photo/File

In a dramatic turn of events, former Federal Ministers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Asad Qaiser Tuesday managed to escape from court premises after their bail applications, in connection with a May 9 vandalism case, were dismissed.

As per details, the District and Sessions Court had been hearing the case involving charges of arson and vandalism of military installations, and public and private properties.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Tahir Abbas Supra, had carefully evaluated the bail pleas before delivering a reserved verdict, ultimately denying their applications.

Following the rejection of their bail pleas, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar made a daring escape.

Reportedly, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were seen leaving together in a white vehicle.

Following their escape, a case has been promptly registered against the trio at the Tarnol Police Station.

The absconding of the former ministers may complicate the legal proceedings.

Islamabad

asad umar

SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI

Asad Qaiser

May 9 vandalism

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular