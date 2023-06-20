Asad Umar, Qureshi, Asad Qaiser slip out of courtroom

In a dramatic turn of events, former Federal Ministers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Asad Qaiser Tuesday managed to escape from court premises after their bail applications, in connection with a May 9 vandalism case, were dismissed.

As per details, the District and Sessions Court had been hearing the case involving charges of arson and vandalism of military installations, and public and private properties.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Tahir Abbas Supra, had carefully evaluated the bail pleas before delivering a reserved verdict, ultimately denying their applications.

Following the rejection of their bail pleas, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar made a daring escape.

Reportedly, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were seen leaving together in a white vehicle.

Following their escape, a case has been promptly registered against the trio at the Tarnol Police Station.

The absconding of the former ministers may complicate the legal proceedings.