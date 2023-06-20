TikToker Sandal Khattak gets bail in Hareem Shah video leaks case

A district and session court in Islamabad has approved bail for TikToker Sandal Khattak in the case involving the video leaks by Hareem Shah.

The bail plea of Sandal Khattak was heard by Special Judge Central Azam Khan on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, Khattak’s lawyer argued that his client had not received any prior notice, and the case had been registered directly.

The lawyer further appealed to the court, stating that Sandal Khattak had shared a live stream rather than recording it herself. Moreover, no incriminating evidence was found on Khattak’s mobile phone by the police.

Additionally, the lawyer pointed out that TikTok’s rules strictly prohibit the uploading of indecent videos.

The defense lawyer mentioned that whoever made the videos with Hareem Shah’s consent had given their mobile phone to Sandal Khattak. However, Hareem Shah’s mobile phone was not seized.

After hearing all the arguments, the court granted bail to TikToker Sandal Khattak in the case.