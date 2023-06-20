Parvez Elahi heaves a sigh of relief as court grants bail in illegal recruitment case

A special anti-corruption court in Lahore on Tuesday granted bail to former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in an illegal recruitment case.

Judge Ali Raza in his reserved verdict granted Elahi bail against surety bonds valued at Rs 1 million.

Last hearing

On Monday, the court concluded the proceedings involving anti-corruption prosecutor Adul Samad and the defense counsel Rana Intezar.

During the hearing, Advocate Rana Intizar appealed for the approval of bail for Parvez Elahi, while the prosecutor objected and argued that Parvez Elahi, being directly implicated in the case, should not be granted bail.

Elahi’s lawyer Rana Intezar informed the judge that he had argued his case before the session’s judge.

Judge Raza asked the investigating officer about the record of the case and he replied that it had been submitted in another case. On it, the judge showed his displeasure and said that he would order the registration of a case against the investigating officer.

He asked the prosecution to submit a written reply about the record. On it, the prosecution requested the court for adjournment and the judge granted his request.

Following that, the court decided to withhold its verdict, which was originally planned to be announced on Tuesday.

The illegal recruitment case

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records. “The illegal recruitments were made through fake testing services,” said the spokesperson.

He said that the investigation by the ACE proved that fake recruitments were made in Punjab Assembly, adding that the anti-corruption has also arrested Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain in connection with this case on the basis of evidence.

“Rai Mumtaz was involved in a fake recruiting process with Parvez Elahi,” he said.