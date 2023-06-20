Erdogan calls Shehbaz, expresses grief over deaths of Pakistanis in boat tragedy

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a telephone call to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, and expressed grief over the lives of Pakistanis lost in the Greece boat accident.

The PM thanked the Turkish president for the sentiments.

In the conversation with Prime Minister Sharif, President Erdoğan said it was extremely sad that Pakistanis died in the boat capsizing incident off the coast of Greece.

He also prayed for the victims and their families.

He also conveyed a message of sympathy from the Turkish government and the people for the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan valued the president’s sentiments and of the people of Türkiye in this difficult time.

The PM also thanked President Erdoğan for expressing sympathy.