Grand Hajj Symposium in Jeddah focuses on modern facilities for intending pilgrims

The Saudi government organized a Grand Hajj Symposium in Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss Hajj arrangements and the implementation of modern facilities for intending pilgrims in Makkah Mukarma.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood, attended the symposium chaired by the Imam of the Kaaba, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais.

Briefing the participants on hajj arrangements, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah highlighted the implementation of modern facilities and streamlined procedures for pilgrims during the Hajj days in Makkah Mukarma.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the Imam of Kaaba, extended a heartfelt welcome to the honorable guests of Allah Almighty on the sacred land of Hijaz.

He emphasized that Makkah would be a gracious host to millions of pilgrims arriving from every corner of the world.

After the symposium, Senator Talha Mahmood met with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, while also having a conversation with the Imam of Kaaba. They exchanged good wishes and expressed their commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The leaders of both countries expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strong and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.