Pakistan

Pak-IMF deadlock remains with just 10 days left till $6.5 loan program ends

On recommendation of Ishaq Dar, various envoys to reportedly hold talks with Fund
Shakeel Ahmed Jun 20, 2023
<p>Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: SAMAA Digital</p>

With just 10 days left till $6.5 billion IMF loan program for Pakistan ends, the deadlock in the negotiations between the two sides has not been resolved yet.

There has been no progress on the staff-level agreement either.

The Ministry of Finance has started working on a Plan B with the IMF.

Pakistan’s economic team could not even convince the IMF on the arrangements made for external financing.

The IMF’s reservations on the new federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 also remain.

Since the negotiations came to a halt with no progress, the finance minister also met with the ambassadors of various countries and informed them about the talks with the IMF.

On the recommendation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, ambassadors of various countries will reportedly hold talks with the IMF.

