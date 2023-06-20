Renowned businessman Shahzada Dawood, son aboard missing Titanic sub

Prominent businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son are among the five people aboard a submersible that has gone missing while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, their family said on Tuesday.

The 21-foot (6.5-meter) tourist craft, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent on Sunday but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities.

Engro Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman were aboard the vessel, which is equipped with only 96 hours of oxygen supply, a family statement said.

“As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available,” the statement read.

“A rescue effort that is being jointly led by multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies is underway to reestablish contact with the submersible and bring them back safely,” it added.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety.”

Engro Corporation also issued a statement on Twitter.

Coastguards are scanning the remote area of the North Atlantic where the Titanic rests 400 miles (650 kilometers) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, and some 13,000 feet (4,000 meters) underwater.

Another passenger aboard the missing craft has been identified as British businessman Hamish Harding. Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the French world-renowned explorer, is also onboard. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is believed to be the fifth crew member.