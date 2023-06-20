Hockey, Volleyball trial matches to commence in Karachi as part of PM Telent Hunt

As part of the Prime Minister Sports Talent Hunt Programme, trial matches for hockey and volleyball, both for men and women, are set to kick off in Karachi.

The aim of these trials is to identify the most talented players who will be selected for future grooming and exposure in their respective sports.

Teams from various cities in Sindh will be participating in the trial leagues, including both men’s and women’s teams from Karachi.

The volleyball matches are scheduled to take place at NED University, while the hockey league matches will be held at KHA and Islahuddin Academy.

The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, operating under the PM Youth program, seeks to provide limitless opportunities to the chosen players following their success in the National Leagues.

These opportunities encompass coaching and development facilities, facilitated by the Pakistan Sports Board, as well as scholarships for pursuing higher education.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to nurturing and promoting sports talent across the country.

By providing professional training, exposure, and educational support, the program aims to groom these talented individuals and equip them for success in their respective sports at national and international levels.