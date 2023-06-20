Vibrant teaser for ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ is a glimpse into a typical Karan Johar film

The teaser of the much-anticipated upcoming Bollywood film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been released.

The teaser launch has been timed strategically to coincide with the director of the film, Karan Johar, completing 25 years in the movie business since his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The film also marks Johar’s return to the director’s seat since the 2016 Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-starrer, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The teaser was launched by the filmmaker’s close friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“Wow Karan 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRanikiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew,” the actor shared with a link to the teaser on his social media profiles.

View this post on Instagram

The one-minute- 19-second teaser is a glimpse into a classic Karan Johar film. Though there are no dialogues in the teaser, one of the songs from the film, ‘Tum Kya Mile’, plays in the background.

The teaser showcases the leading pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s romance, elaborate sets, saris, traditional Indian family customs and dance – all signature elements of a Karan Johar directorial.

The film is said to be a family drama packed with romance, humour, and the dysfunctional family melodrama that KJo has mastered over the years.

Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is the seventh film directed by Karan Johar, and is slated for release in theaters on July 25.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have previously shared screen space in the super-hit ‘Gully Boy’.